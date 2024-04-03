Fans shocked as former AEW World Champion's X account is hacked

Fans were surprised when a former AEW World Champion suddenly began tweeting out unusual messages today. As it turns out, his X account was hacked, resulting in a string of belligerent posts.

AEW's Kenny Omega is only occasionally active on X and Instagram, popping up now and then to interact with his fans and promote his new weekly Twitch stream. Today was a different story, as The Cleaner seemingly started his day by trolling everyone on the social media platform:

Fans quickly figured out that Omega had been hacked as random posts continued appearing from his official account. These included shots at AEW, Omega himself, and a comment about WWE WrestleMania XL:

Kenny Omega eventually regained access to his account, and the tweets were quickly deleted. The Best Bout Machine posted an update to his fans, speculating that someone had decided to play an April Fools' joke on him:

Disaster seems to have been averted, with Omega likely having changed his password.

AEW's Kenny Omega recently commented on comparisons to The Rock

The Rock is back in WWE, and the Stamford-based company is enjoying one of its hottest periods in decades as WrestleMania XL closes in. With fan tribalism at an all-time high between North America's top two promotions, The Great One was mentioned in an argument about Kenny Omega's storytelling abilities.

Some fans claimed that Omega lacks the ability to tell good stories and that The Rock is a much better talker than he is. The Cleaner clapped back on his latest Twitch stream, pointing out that The People's Champion is one of the greatest ever, but seeing as he's sold out the Tokyo Dome as a main-eventer, he isn't so bad himself:

"You’re trying to tell a guy who sold out 45,000 seaters with my storytelling.. you’re trying to tell me that I don’t know how to tell stories? Because I don’t have a yelling promo voice? Then you’re going to say 'Yeah, well The Rock sold more.' Yeah, he f**king did, he’s the godd**n Rock. But I’m not f**king bad myself!" said Omega.

The former AEW World Champion has been streaming on Fridays for the past few weeks alongside famed fighting game tournament organizer Alex Jebailey. He also hosted special guests Adam Cole and Riho on the most recent edition of his stream.