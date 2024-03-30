“He’s The God Da*n Rock. But I’m not f**king bad myself!” - Former AEW champion responds to fan criticism

A former AEW World Champion has responded to people who have criticized his skills and compared them to The Rock. He acknowledged that The Great One was on a different level than him. Kenny Omega recently opened up about his promo skills.

The Cleaner has been known as one of the best wrestlers in the world outside of WWE. He has made a name for himself in the industry with some highly acclaimed matches in NJPW and the rest of the world. In his time with AEW, he has already become the world champion and has cemented his name as one of its top stars.

Currently, Kenny Omega is dealing with some health issues, but in the meantime, he has been interacting with fans and talking about all things wrestling and video games on his Twitch channel.

During his recent stream, the star responded to fans saying he was bad at promos. He acknowledged that he was not the best, but was still able to carry his own and pull off great stories

“You’re trying to tell a guy who sold out 45,000 seaters with my story telling.. you’re trying to tell me that I don’t know how to tell stories? Because I don’t have a yelling promo voice? Then you’re going to say ‘yeah well The Rock sold more’ yeah he f**king did, he’s The God Da*n Rock. But I’m not f**king bad myself!”

Omega's Twitch stream can be found below.

Another AEW star made a guest appearance on Kenny Omega's stream

Adam Cole, who has also been sidelined with health issues made an appearance tonight to join Kenny Omega on his stream.

Cole has been sidelined from in-ring action due to a severe ankle injury, but he has continued to make sporadic appearances for the promotion being the leader of the Undisputed Kingdom.

The former NXT Champion was seen without a walking boot recently, which may be a good update seeing as he has been wearing one since September when he sustained the injury.

There is no definite timeline for the return of these two major AEW stars, and fans can only hope that the stars are back in action soon.

