3-time WWE champion spotted with Kenny Omega amid AEW absence

A top AEW star was seen on Kenny Omega's Twitch stream recently. The Star who showed up was Adam Cole.

Adam is a former WWE Superstar who led a faction named Undisputed Era in NXT. During his four-year stint, he had won multiple titles in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Cleaner has been on a hiatus since December 2023 after he was diagnosed with diverticulitis and announced he would be out of action indefinitely.

Since being sidelined, the former AEW World Champion has been more active on Twitch. During the stream, he usually talks about wrestling and recently, he has started rating them. The first match he rated was between Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle from SummerSlam 2002. He scored the match a 4.5 stars out of five.

On the other hand, Adam Cole has been on the shelf after being injured at AEW GrandSlam in September 2023. Despite being injured, he has been seen on Dynamite. Also, he revealed himself to be The Devil at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

On a recent Kenny Omega's Twitch stream, Adam Cole joined him for the show. A user posted a picture of theirs on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Kenny Omega believes Kurt Angle is a complete wrestler

Speaking on one of his streams, the former AEW World Champion praised the Olympic Gold Medalist and called him the greatest.

"I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest... I can't even say just in-ring... For me, he's just, he's the most complete wrestler of all time. He's my favorite. He's my go to guy to study, for me. Being an atheletic guy that wants to... be able to mesh well and compliment every wrestling style. Anyone who's familair with me, I'm not afraid to embrass myself or do silly things and that's what I love a lot about what Kurt did on TV," said Omega.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when Kenny Omega will make his in-ring return at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Who do you think Kenny should wrestle on his return match? Let us know by clicking the dicuss button below.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Would you like to see a one-on-one match between Adam Cole and Kenny Omega? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion