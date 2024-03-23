WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle sends a message to Kenny Omega

Kurt Angle has now responded to Kenny Omega after the AEW star heavily praised the WWE Hall of Famer.

In a recent Twitch stream, The Cleaner declared Angle his all-time favorite professional wrestler. Omega appreciated the Olympic Gold Medalist for being a technician master in the ring and for his ability to embrace goofy characters on TV back in the day.

The former AEW World Champion also hailed Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam 2002 as one of the best opening matches ever. This led to the Hall of Famer paying mutual respect to Kenny Omega on social media.

The former WWE Champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to show his admiration for The Cleaner. Angle even said he would love to meet Kenny Omega in person.

"Much respect Kenny. Hope to meet you one day!! #itstrue," he wrote.

WWE legend Kurt Angle once said that Kenny Omega was his dream opponent

The Olympic Gold Medalist retired from pro wrestling back in 2019. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega has been off AEW TV since December last year due to a fatal illness called diverticulitis.

Fans would have exploded to see the two men wrestle inside the ring and the same was suggested by Kurt Angle a few years ago. As revealed in an interview with Forbes, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed Omega as one of his dream opponents.

"Oh, gosh, that's one of my dream matches! Kenny is extremely talented! I saw a match with him in Japan, and I thought, 'Wow this guy's incredible!' He reminds me a lot of AJ Styles. They both have the same style where they can fly and do groundwork equally well," said Kurt Angle.

Given that Kenny Omega and Kurt Angle have expressed their desire for a future encounter, the wrestling world hopes to see a dream match someday (if Angle comes out of retirement).

