Kenny Omega calls this former Intercontinental Champion the greatest: "Most complete wrestler of all time"

Kenny Omega recently praised a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and called him the "most complete wrestler of all time." The champion in question is WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

The Cleaner has been out of action since December last year. He informed the fans through social media that he is suffering from a fatal illness called diverticulitis and will be on the shelf indefinitely. Though the wrestling world hasn't seen Omega on AEW TV for a few months, he has been very active on social media.

That said, during one of his latest live streams, the former AEW World Champion spoke highly of Kurt Angle and revealed that he idolizes the wrestling legend.

"I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest... I can't even say just in-ring... For me he's just, he's the most complete wrestler of all time. He's my favorite. He's my go to guy to study, for me. Being an atheletic guy that wants to... be able to mesh well and compliment every wrestling style. Anyone who's familair with me, I'm not afraid to embrass myself or do silly things and that's what I love a lot about what Kurt did on TV," said Omega.

Expand Tweet

Update on Kenny Omega's medical status

When Kenny Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis, reports stated that he may have to undergo surgery to treat his illness.

Wrestling News Observer recently revealed that Omega and the doctors have still not decided if he will undergo surgery for diverticulitis. If he does have the surgury, then fans will have to wait for a few more months before seeing the AEW star back in action again.

The last time AEW fans saw The Cleaner wrestle on the December 5 edition of AEW Collision, where he took on Ethan Page and secured the win.

Poll : Do you miss seeing Kenny Omega inside the squared circle? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion