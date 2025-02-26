Fans split between WWE star Dominik Mysterio and former AEW champion

Fans compared a young AEW star to WWE's Dominik Mysterio on social media recently. Dirty Dom started his career under the watchful eyes of his father Rey Mysterio, similar to Hook, who was a part of Team Taz.

The former FTW Champion was a huge deal when he arrived in AEW in 2020. He had a unique and calm style in the squared circle during the initial years and fans loved the mystique built around him. Now, after four years, the star is yet to establish his own character as many felt it didn't make much headway over time. However, he does have an impressive moveset and has wrestled great matches so far.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio had never failed to garner a reaction from the crowd since turning heel. According to quite a few, he has been one of the key factors of The Judgment Day's success. A fan recently compared the rise and present status of both stars on X/Twitter.

Most fans had mixed opinions when they compared the two young stars. While many believe Dominik has a good character, Hook needs to work on his. Also, many fans believed that the latter should go to NXT as he hasn't seemingly shown much improvement in the Jaksonville-based promotion.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Fans compare the careers of Dominik and Hook [Credit: Fan reactions on X/Twitter]

Veteran believes Dominik Mysterio is the Judgement Day leader

Ever since Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left The Judgment Day, Finn Balor and Dirty Dom have been fighting for the top spot of the faction.

While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Matt Morgan claimed that everyone believes Dominik Mysterio is the leader of the faction as the star draws more heat than anyone in the group.

"Now all of a sudden, we're supposed to believe like this guy out of the left field who wasn't on television for weeks on end in wrestling matches is now the leader of the group? And no, we all believe Dom's the leader of the group because Dom has the most heat and the most exposure of the group," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Hook and Mysterio face each other if either star switches to the other company.

