Unexpected WWE Superstar is the real leader of The Judgment Day, not Finn Balor, says veteran

Finn Balor has been trying to impose himself as the leader of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. However, former World Wrestling Entertainment star Matt Morgan recently claimed another unexpected superstar was the group's real leader.

The Prince joined The Judgment Day after taking out Edge in 2022. Over the next two years, he worked alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio. However, the faction underwent significant change last summer. While Balor, McDonagh, and Dirty Dom remained part of the group, they turned on The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan, Carlito, and Raquel Rodriguez officially joined the stable.

Over the past few weeks, Balor and his teammates have seemingly not been on the same page as the former Universal Champion urged them to follow his lead. Nevertheless, the 43-year-old failed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber after losing to Seth Rollins on RAW last Monday. While addressing his defeat on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Morgan claimed no one took The Prince seriously. Meanwhile, he slammed WWE for the booking of the Judgment Day member:

"Nobody takes him seriously. I wish we did because he's talented enough for us to take him seriously but WWE dropped the ball from the beginning when they created The Judgment Day by creating him as a lackey towards Damian Priest from the jump," he said.

The TNA legend disclosed that he believed Dominik Mysterio was the real leader of The Judgment Day and not Balor. He felt this way because the former NXT North American Champion had had the most heat and exposure in the heel stable:

"So, now all of a sudden we're supposed to believe like this guy out of the left field who wasn't on television for weeks on end in wrestling matches is now the leader of the group? And no, we all believe Dom's the leader of the group because Dom has the most heat and the most exposure of the group," Morgan added. [48:21 - 48:57]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Jonathan Coachman also criticized WWE's booking of Finn Balor

Former RAW Interim General Manager Jonathan Coachman agreed with Matt Morgan's comments about Finn Balor on the same Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast episode.

The 51-year-old pointed out that nobody believed The Prince could defeat Seth Rollins and qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match:

"When you have these big matches and the WWE wants us to believe that either guy could win—I never thought Finn [Balor] was going to get the job done tonight. Was it a good match? Okay, yes, but to Matt's [Morgan] point, we never thought for a second Tommy [Carlucci] that Finn was going to be that sixth guy in the [Men's] Chamber Match," Coachman said.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books Balor heading into WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

