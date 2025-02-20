Dominik Mysterio finally admits he's uncertain about his status in the Judgment Day; reveals who caused problems

Dominik Mysterio has made some emotional confessions about his status on Judgment Day. He's also named the WWE star causing issues.

Mysterio appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss Finn Balor and his issues. He also expressed uncertainty about his status on Judgment Day.

During the podcast, he was asked about his status in the group hierarchy, to which Dominik Mysterio replied that he was not the leader and that the thing about the new Judgment Day was that there were no leaders. Everyone was supposed to work together. He admitted that Finn Balor had caused issues and problems by acting up now and then.

He admitted that his status on Judgment Day was uncertain. He didn't know what to say, and he said the times were unpredictable for the faction.

"The thing about this new Judgment Day was that there was no leaders. There is no leaders. That's kind of been our thing. I don't know man, sometimes it's hard to say, because we have Finn acting up every now and then. As far as it goes with this Judgment Day, I don't really know... I feel like it's kinda... you got me there," Dominik said. (8:02 - 8:43)

There has been regular tension in Judgment Day, primarily between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor but also, at times, between the young Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Although he and Morgan appear to be on the same page again, Balor's interactions with the group have not always been positive.

Finn Balor was unable to qualify for the Elimination Chamber after telling Dominik Mysterio he would

Dominik was responsible for getting Balor a shot at the Elimination Chamber match, and Balor said he would win his match against Seth Rollins.

Ultimately, The Architect won, and Balor lost his chance to compete at WrestleMania for a title shot. Balor also rejected adding new members to the group, so tension is rife at the moment.

Please credit the Battleground podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

