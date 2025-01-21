  • home icon
  • Dominik Mysterio controversially replacing Finn Balor in huge WWE championship match; star has suffered serious injury

The star has stepped in (Credit: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio has controversially stepped into a title match by replacing Finn Balor on WWE RAW. This was not expected, with the star having suffered a serious injury.

Finn Balor had a huge match to finally end his feud with Damian Priest. Unfortunately, he was injured after taking a bad fall from the top of equipment into some boxes. Priest was still not done and continued the match, attempting to end the star's career. He eventually won, and Balor was injured.

JD McDonagh revealed that Finn Balor was still injured and laid up at this time.

Dominik Mysterio revealed that he would replace Finn Balor and team with JD McDonagh. However, thanks to the match against Damian Priest, in which the two had a street fight, he's injured and unable to compete at this time. It's time for the World Tag Team Championship match, and Judgment Day needs two stars competing. With Dominik and McDonagh going after the tag team titles, Balor will not have a role in that title picture unless things change.

It remains to be seen how Balor responds to being replaced by Dominik.

