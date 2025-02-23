Judgment Day member seemingly drops hint that Finn Balor has left the group

Finn Balor has not been having the best time in WWE lately and just lost a massive bout on the latest edition of RAW. His issues have boiled over within The Judgment Day as well, and the faction appears fractioned like never before.

Balor has been at loggerheads with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks and The Judgment Day as a whole has been racking up losses on RAW. The 43-year-old suffered a huge defeat to Seth Rollins in a qualifying bout, which means he won't be part of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

Carlito recently took to his Instagram story to share some fan-made art of The Judgment Day. The artwork only included Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Carlito, and Raquel Rodriguez, with Balor and JD McDonagh notably missing.

Check out a screenshot of Carlito's Instagram story below:

Carlito could have dropped a hint [Image credit: Screengrab of Carlito's Instagram story]

There has been tension in the group with Balor trying to push a narrative that whenever the group listens to him they pick up wins. However, he has lost his Tag Team Championship in recent weeks while Liv Morgan lost her Women's World Championship, among several other losses racked up by the villainous faction on the red brand.

This is the biggest hint so far that at least one prominent member of the group could be removed going forward.

Finn Balor has refused to add new members to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Finn Balor's best friend JD McDonagh has been out of action following an injury he suffered on RAW earlier this year. McDonagh suffered a punctured lung following a Tag Team Match alongside Dirty Dom against The War Raiders on an episode of RAW where Finn Balor was absent and it's unclear when he will make his return.

Despite the fact that The Judgment Day is down on their numbers at the moment, Balor has refused to allow more members to join the group in the absence of McDonagh.

That being said, it seems that the veteran may no longer be seen as a necessary member of The Judgment Day. There could be some decisions made without consulting Balor if Carlito is indeed teasing that the 43-year-old is no longer part of the group. Only time will tell what the future holds for the heel stable.

