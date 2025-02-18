WWE veteran makes shocking claim about Finn Balor's loss to Seth Rollins on RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor failed to punch his ticket to Elimination Chamber on this week's RAW. While previewing the Monday night show on his podcast, Jonathan Coachman made a shocking claim about The Judgment Day star losing to Seth Rollins.

In the main event of the February 17, 2025, edition of the red show, Balor faced The Visionary for a spot in the Men's Chamber match. Drew McIntyre, John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest had already qualified.

After a hard-hitting, back-and-forth contest featuring a referee botch, Rollins defeated the former Universal Champion with a thunderous stomp. With this loss, The Prince's record fell to 1-7 in his last eight televised matches.

On BTT Presents: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman acknowledged that WWE often presented big matches with the illusion of uncertainty about the outcome. However, he admitted that he never believed Finn Balor would defeat Seth Rollins and qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber bout.

"When you have these big matches and the WWE wants us to believe that either guy could win—I never thought Finn [Balor] was going to get the job done tonight. Was it a good match? Okay, yes, but to Matt's [Morgan] point, we never thought for a second Tommy [Carlucci] that Finn was going to be that sixth guy in the [Men's] Chamber match," Coachman said. [From 49:00 to 49:15]

Matt and Tommy Carlucci, Coachman's co-panelists on the podcast, believed that the Triple H-led creative team had seemingly dropped the ball on The Prince's push.

Ex-WWE star comments on Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins on RAW

Veteran wrestler EC3 shared his two cents on the latest bout between the two former world champions on Monday Night RAW. He discussed the contest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

EC3 praised the Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins match, highlighting the technical wrestling and storytelling. The former WWE star pointed out the effective selling of injuries and the strategic execution of signature moves.

"I think if you like good wrestling, Rollins and Finn was really good. Because like, they did, they did their cool stuff. What they do. They sold some stuff like the gut versus the knee and the coup de grace. Oh, like, that's great psychology. His leg was hurt and he hits the thing on him, takes him a second to get his stuff together to make the cover. And is that just enough? That's those intricacies I like."

Only time will tell whether WWE has plans for The Prince to be part of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

