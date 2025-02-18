Former WWE star reacts to Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor on RAW (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor headlined WWE RAW this week. The Visionary punched his ticket to Elimination Chamber at the expense of his longtime nemesis. Their latest collision got a lot of praise from fans and fellow wrestlers.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 had high praise for Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor from this week's RAW. The former WWE star noted that the match had some great psychology to it.

"I think if you like good wrestling, Rollins and Finn was really good. Because like, they did, they did their cool stuff. What they do. They sold some stuff like the gut versus the knee and the coup de grace. Oh, like, that's great psychology. His leg was hurt and he hits the thing on him, takes him a second to get his stuff together to make the cover. And is that just enough? That's those intricacies I like." [From 53:53 onwards]

The latest chapter in the Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor saga concluded with a win for the former Architect. It remains to be seen if Triple H has plans for another collision between these two longtime rivals.

As for the Men's Elimination Chamber match-up, the line-up after RAW features John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins. Fans will have to wait to see which of these six men walk out of Toronto as the winner.

