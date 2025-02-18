Disappointing news on Finn Balor after WWE RAW

Finn Balor had a forgettable night on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Disappointing news about the Irishman has surfaced online after the show tonight.

The Prince and Seth Rollins faced each other in the main event of RAW on Netflix to secure the sixth and final spot in the Elimination Chamber Match.

After a back-and-forth contest, The Visionary hit the Judgment Day member with a stomp to pick up the win and punched his ticket to the Elimination Chamber in Canada on March 1.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor fans won't be pleased not only because of the outcome but also due to the Irishman's poor record in recent months.

After losing to Rollins, the former WWE Universal Champion is now 1-7 in his last eight televised matches. He last won a match in November last year when he and JD McDonagh defeated the War Raiders on RAW.

Balor's booking has been a topic of concern among fans, especially after rumors suggested that he was in line for a major singles push this year.

The issues within The Judgment Day continue to mount with each passing week. Finn Balor has also turned down Dominik Mysterio's idea to add new members to the faction.

Is WWE heading towards a WrestleMania 41 match between the two Judgment Day members? Only time will tell.

