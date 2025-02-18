New Judgment Day member rejected; Liv Morgan unhappy

Liv Morgan was very unhappy when the idea of adding a new Judgment Day member was turned down. The star was told this once again on WWE RAW.

Ad

Finn Balor was dictating things in the Judgment Day clubhouse yet again, even though there were not supposed to be any leaders in the group. The star told Dominik Mysterio that he had to win his Elimination Chamber qualifying match while also telling Raquel Rodriguez that she better win her match as well. He was about to leave after Rodriguez told him not to worry about her, but then stopped and brought it back to a topic that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio had raised the last week.

Ad

Trending

They had asked Finn Balor when it was time to add a new member to Judgment Day. However, Balor turned the idea down, saying it was not worth anything, and did so again, saying that no new members would be added.

He then walked away, leaving Liv Morgan unhappy.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"And no new members."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Morgan and Dominik Mysterio even had anyone on their minds when it came to adding to Judgment Day. With Balor turning down the idea, though, fans may never know.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback