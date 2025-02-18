New Judgment Day member rejected; Liv Morgan unhappy

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 18, 2025 02:18 GMT
The star was left unhappy (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was left unhappy (Image credit: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan was very unhappy when the idea of adding a new Judgment Day member was turned down. The star was told this once again on WWE RAW.

Ad

Finn Balor was dictating things in the Judgment Day clubhouse yet again, even though there were not supposed to be any leaders in the group. The star told Dominik Mysterio that he had to win his Elimination Chamber qualifying match while also telling Raquel Rodriguez that she better win her match as well. He was about to leave after Rodriguez told him not to worry about her, but then stopped and brought it back to a topic that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio had raised the last week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They had asked Finn Balor when it was time to add a new member to Judgment Day. However, Balor turned the idea down, saying it was not worth anything, and did so again, saying that no new members would be added.

He then walked away, leaving Liv Morgan unhappy.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"And no new members."

It remains to be seen if Morgan and Dominik Mysterio even had anyone on their minds when it came to adding to Judgment Day. With Balor turning down the idea, though, fans may never know.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी