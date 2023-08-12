Fans surprised as AEW announces Jeff Hardy to face WWE Legend for the first time in 12 years in a Deathmatch

AEW Dynamite has been known for its incredible roster, and the latest match announced by the promotion has sent wrestling fans into a tizzy. The matchup will feature the Swanton Bomb GOAT, Jeff Hardy, taking on an iconic wrestling legend.

Hardy will face Jeff Jarrett in a Deathmatch, one of the most brutal and vicious match formats. Not just any Deathmatch, but a Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch - and it's all going down on the next episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jeff and Jeff were in the WWE, TNA Impact, and now in AEW. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch will be part of the 'Fight for the Fallen' section of Dynamite's episode. The last time they faced each other was in 2011 in a cage match at TNA Final Resolution.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre match takes inspiration from the legendary movie of the same name. It's rare for a Deathmatch to take the name of a Texas Chainsaw Massacre, however, the reason is that the match is a tie-in for a video game for the same.

The bout should be a treat for hardcore wrestling fans, as a Deathmatch has several more hardcore risky tools - sometimes, even gardening tools. The AEW faithful have now chimed in with their opinion about the match.

Jeff Hardy returns to AEW after a 2-month absence

Jeff Hardy is one of the most iconic wrestlers in the industry, but he has had to battle his inner demons several times in his career. He is one of the few who had successfully driven through the Attitude Era and has continued this hardcore streak in other wrestling franchises.

In June last year, Jeff Hardy was taken off AEW programming for personal reasons. He had a thumping return to AEW Dynamite three months ago to save his brother Matt Hardy, Isiah Cassidy and Hook from a brutal beat down at the hands of The Firm.

What do you think about this feud? Who will win, and who will face the most brutality in the ring?

