Jeff Hardy breaks silence after surprising return to AEW

Jeff Hardy has broken his silence after returning during this week's AEW Dynamite.

The Charismatic Enigma had previously not been seen in the promotion since his DUI arrest in June last year. After which, Tony Khan announced that he was suspended and would not be returning until he had completed a program to aid his substance abuse.

Nevertheless, shortly after it was reported that he was backstage for the show Jeff Hardy made his surprising return. As his brother Matt, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK befell a beating at the hands of The Firm, Jeff made the save with a custom steel chair in hand.

He showed it off during a recent Instagram post, breaking silence to thank Milkwaukee for the warm reception.

"ThankYouMilwaukee, WI.&TWTWW! . . !" - Jeff Hardy via Instagram

The Hardy brothers were scheduled for a tag title opportunity when Jeff was suspended last year. They were even reportedly planned to win the belts. Time will tell whether they still have gold on their mind.

Jeff Hardy won't be competing in AEW so soon after his return

Despite making his return during this week's Dynamite, it doesn't seem as though Jeff Hardy will be wrestling anytime soon. Fightful Select reported earlier that he is still recovering from a recent surgery. So there are said to be some alternate plans in the coming weeks which won't involve him in action.

Matt Hardy has been feuding with The Firm since he and Kassidy concocted a plan to be freed from their contracts with Stokely Hathaway. Hardy betrayed Ethan Page to align with FTW Champion HOOK.

Big Bill and Lee Moriarty will be involved on Page's side, so it makes sense for Jeff to return and even the numbers in the coming weeks.

