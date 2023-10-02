Fans in utter disbelief after former WWE Champion is fined by AEW on his return

Wrestling fans were abuzz as AEW star Jon Moxley revealed that he had been fined during WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Moxley's fine came from his commentary during the Zero Hour pre-show match between Claudio Castagnoli and Josh Barnett. However, it was during this commentary stint that he allegedly used language that led to the fine.

Moxley said that the pre-show match between Castagnoli and Barnett wasn't even the pay-per-view yet, and fans were 'getting this s**t for free.' He also dropped an S-bomb during the commentary.

Later in the night, Jon Moxley returned to the commentary table, where Ricky Starks faced off against Wheeler Yuta. It was during this second appearance that he revealed the reason behind his fine, citing the language he used during the AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour show.

Despite acknowledging the need to watch his words on the microphone, Mox couldn't stop from dropping an S-bomb during the main show during Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson's matches.

Fans on Twitter reacted to Jon Moxley's fine with a mixture of humor and support. Many fans said that Moxley should be on commentary for all matches, while others questioned why he was fined in the first place, as it's a pay-per-view.

Check out the reactions below:

The incident added an unexpected layer of entertainment to AEW WrestleDream 2023.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette surprised by AEW's handling of Jon Moxley after suffering an injury

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam delivered a stacked card, but injuries to Jon Moxley and Adam Cole surprised fans. Moxley suffered a concussion in his match against Rey Fenix, while Cole injured his foot while coming to MJF's aid.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette questioned why Moxley's concussion was not taken more seriously.

"They said that Moxley – they thought he had a concussion in the back, but apparently he was okay. But they took Adam Cole to the hospital because he jumped off the ramp to do a run-in and hurt his ankle."

He continued:

"So, again, the luck of fools that this guy gets dropped on his head by a maniac twice but ‘Eh, he’s okay!’ But Adam Cole jumps off the f**king entrance ramp and ‘Oh, we gotta cart him off in a meat wagon!’ What the f**k is going on over there!"

Check out the video below:

It was reported that The Purveyor of Violence will be out of action while Cole is set to have surgery for his injured ankle.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan fining Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below.