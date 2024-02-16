Fans warn Mercedes Mone against joining AEW after Sammy Guevara’s controversial comments surface online

Fans have warned Mercedes Mone not to go to AEW after past comments made by Sammy Guevara about her resurfacing on social media. Tony Khan has reportedly signed her, which is due to be announced soon.

A Twitter account named AEW botches posted a clip of Sammy talking smack about Mone and Miley Cyrus. He said disparaging things about the former WWE star, and fans have warned her against making the move.

The account tweeted:

“Sammy Guevara is a vile human being 🔊🔊🔊 cc: @MercedesVarnado @MileyCyrus 👀.”

Fans said it would be awkward if the two came face to face, while others said that Sammy has long since apologized for his mistake. It will be interesting to see what Mone makes of the whole fiasco.

Konnan fears Mercedes Mone won't be used right in AEW

Former wrestler Konnan is not afraid to speak his mind and has said that Mercedes Mone won't be used properly in AEW. He also said that she would lose much of the steam that her arrival could garner.

He was speaking on his podcast Keepin' It 100 when he said:

"I think what's gonna happen is that she'll come back like a lot of people have come back to a huge pop and huge first two, three-week honeymoon period, and then she won't be used right or will be put in a stupid angle or something, and she'll lose a lot of her luster," said Konnan. [From 11:16 to 11:35]

Given all the hype around her, it will be hard for Tony Khan and the management in AEW to throw Mercedes Mone into a lousy feud. She will undoubtedly go after the Women’s World title as soon as possible, which is what her name warrants.

Overall, it seems like it will be an excellent acquisition for AEW and Tony Khan.

