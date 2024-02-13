"She won't be used right" - Wrestling legend is not optimistic about Mercedes Mone becoming a top star in AEW

The stars have seemingly aligned for Mercedes Mone and All Elite Wrestling, as the former WWE Superstar is reportedly set to make her debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business on March 13. However, wrestling legend Konnan has doubts about whether the 32-year-old will be utilized properly after her big debut.

The hype has run wild following Tony Khan's reveal of the Big Business special, which is set to take place in Mercedes Mone's hometown of Boston, MA. The company has included several teases pointing to the arrival of the former IWGP Women's Champion, but some have expressed concern over how AEW will utilize her.

Speaking on the latest edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan predicted that Mercedes will get a huge pop for her debut, followed by several weeks of excitement from fans. However, he thinks the hype will die down when the company fails to capitalize on her momentum:

"I think what's gonna happen is that she'll come back like a lot of people have come back to a huge pop and huge first two, three-week honeymoon period, and then she won't be used right or will be put in a stupid angle or something, and she'll lose a lot of her luster," said Konnan. [From 11:16 to 11:35]

Disco Inferno then predicted that Mone would wrestle Red Velvet after debuting "just to get a win."

Athena wants to face Mercedes Mone in a "dream match"

The concern from pundits like Konnan is likely a result of All Elite Wrestling's particular booking style and the recent return of the ranking system. In a company like WWE, a star of Mercedes Mone's caliber would likely be thrust into the title picture immediately. However, in AEW, even megastars like CM Punk have to work their way up to a shot at the championship.

Even so, ROH Women's World Champion Athena is hoping to clash with The Boss in a singles match for the first time ever. Athena and Mone shared the ring many times in WWE but never had the chance to go one-on-one.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sunday Night's Main Event, Athena called her shot against the former Sasha Banks:

"When it comes to Big Business, I am immensely curious, as you all are, because that is the most closed-lip thing in this entire locker room. If what I think is going to happen, and what we all think...we're hoping. I might finally get one of my dream matches," said Athena.

It's unclear what the plans will be for Mone if she does indeed make her debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business, but she's certain to have many intriguing matchups among Tony Khan's stacked rosters.

Do you think Mercedes Mone should go straight for the title after debuting in AEW, or should she work her way up? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE