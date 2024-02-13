"I would like to see if I am better than her" - Top AEW star teases blockbuster clash with Mercedes Mone

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone is reportedly heading to AEW, and All Elite talent are already lining up to get their shot at her. One of the brightest stars in Tony Khan's promotions, Athena, has dubbed a clash with the former Sasha Banks a "dream match."

Athena has become the face of ROH since signing in 2022, almost single-handedly revolutionizing the women's division in the promotion. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone is one of wrestling's hottest free agents and has been heavily teased to make her debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business on March 13.

Athena appeared on the most recent edition of Sunday Night's Main event and spoke about the upcoming Big Business special. The current ROH Women's World Champion alluded to Mone's impending debut and expressed her hope for a "dream match" against the former IWGP Women's Champion:

"When it comes to Big Business, I am immensely curious, as you all are, because that is the most closed-lip thing in this entire locker room. If what I think is going to happen, and what we all think...we're hoping. I might finally get one of my dream matches."

Athena signed with WWE in September 2015, a month after the former Sasha Banks officially moved up to the main roster. Although the two shared the ring on many occasions as both partners and rivals, they never squared off in a singles match. As a result, Athena wants to see if she is better than The Boss:

"I would love to see what I could really stack up against this person if she does come here. I would like to see if I am better than her. I would like to see what we could create because I'm a firm believer of, when you have two dedicated women to the cause, it's going to be money, and it's going to be magic. This woman has had some of the best matches in women's wrestling history. I just have to (have a match). I don't care if I have to go to Japan for it. I just have to get it one time," she said. (h/t Fightful)

Tony Khan recently hinted at Mercedes Mone's arrival in AEW

Much like he did with CM Punk's debut in August 2021, Tony Khan has been selling tickets to AEW Dynamite: Big Business based solely on a rumor. However, both the company and Khan himself have given fans plenty of hints that Mercedes Mone will make her debut at the show.

Fans immediately noticed the easter eggs in the poster for the event, which includes the city of Boston, Mone's hometown, being spelled "Bosston." Tony Khan made sure to emphasize this when advertising the show in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo. Check out the clip below:

Fans are going wild over the impending arrival of the former IWGP Women's Champion. Aside from Athena, Mercedes Mone is certain to have many challengers in AEW. Fans will have to tune in to find out who she goes up against first.

