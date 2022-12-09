"Farewell match against Cody [Rhodes] in WWE” - Twitter explodes to the possibility of 3-time Intercontinental Champion returning after 4-year hiatus 

Given the weight that the Rhodes family name carries in professional wrestling, it's no surprise that fans have zoned in on WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes to be the final match of his older brother Dustin's career.

Dustin Rhodes debuted in the business in 1988, and has wrestled for nearly every major promotion that has existed in the 34 years he has been a professional wrestler.

"The Natural" will not only make it to 35 years in the business in 2023, but he will also be drawing his legendary career to a close, as he announced recently that not only will he be retiring from active competition, but that his contract with AEW will expire in July.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#AEW #DustinRhodes Having made his debut in 1988, Dustin Rhodes will be putting an end to his 35-year long wrestling career! Having made his debut in 1988, Dustin Rhodes will be putting an end to his 35-year long wrestling career!#AEW #DustinRhodes https://t.co/dHKPvgWclz

With the news spreading across the wrestling world, many fans have speculated what could be the best possible end to such a legendary career. While several names were thrown about, there was one name that was constant: Dustin's little brother Cody.

Trash Boy Begins @Ozzilla22 @Museum2077 @WrestlingNewsCo I mean, he's retiring next year anyways. He's more than welcome to have his farewell match against Cody in WWE. @Museum2077 @WrestlingNewsCo I mean, he's retiring next year anyways. He's more than welcome to have his farewell match against Cody in WWE.

Harley Goated Ws @HarleyIsADraw @WrestlingNewsCo 2023 is his last year and his contract is up in the middle of the year? Could he be having his last matches in WWE with his brother? @WrestlingNewsCo 2023 is his last year and his contract is up in the middle of the year? Could he be having his last matches in WWE with his brother?

TKO @wrestling_tko @WrestlingNewsCo As a diehard AEW fan even I want to see him head to WWE for one final classic with Cody. The rest of the wrestling world deserves to see what us AEW fans were so fortunate to see at DoN19. But selfishly I hope he stays long term in AEW as a key member backstage. @WrestlingNewsCo As a diehard AEW fan even I want to see him head to WWE for one final classic with Cody. The rest of the wrestling world deserves to see what us AEW fans were so fortunate to see at DoN19. But selfishly I hope he stays long term in AEW as a key member backstage.

MK🍀 @Kamiorra @BackupHangman Didn't he say he was retiring in 2023? Tony would probably grant him the chance to do a one and off match with Cody and have Dustin just be a full on backstage personnel for aew. @BackupHangman Didn't he say he was retiring in 2023? Tony would probably grant him the chance to do a one and off match with Cody and have Dustin just be a full on backstage personnel for aew.

kuhrun @phoningitin92 @BackupHangman Cody and Dustin vs Roman and Jey incoming @BackupHangman Cody and Dustin vs Roman and Jey incoming

tae 🫵 @Zeqah_ @BackupHangman tag match or singles match with lil bro then hof is my guess @BackupHangman tag match or singles match with lil bro then hof is my guess

As stated earlier, Dustin's AEW contract expires in July 2023, meaning that he still has time to leave a mark on the All Elite Wrestling landscape, but what will his last match be? Only time will tell!

Cody and Dustin Rhodes have already had one of the greatest matches in AEW history

If Cody and Dustin were to meet in WWE for "The Natural's" retirement match, it would certainly be an emotional and historic moment. However, they will also have a big task to achieve: trying to top their last encounter.

The Rhodes brothers last met each other one-on-one at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing event in 2019, with the match being the first pay-per-view match the two men had against each other since their match at WWE Fastlane in 2015.

The match was one of the bloodiest encounters in recent memory, with the mat completely coated with the blood of "The Natural." But that didn't slow him down during the match, proving that he still had a lot left to give despite being in his 50s.

In the end, it was Cody who picked up the victory, but that didn't stop fans from finding a rejuvenated appreciation for Dustin, who has since become one of the most beloved members of the AEW roster.

