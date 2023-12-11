"Feels like a lifetime ago" - Top star shares a message amid rumors of dissatisfaction with AEW run

An AEW star who has been a little bit frustrated as of late has taken a trip down memory lane on the anniversary of one of their most famous matches in All Elite Wrestling.

The star in question is Mike Santana who, despite returning from injury shortly before All In, hasn't been happy with his position in the company. So much so that he has potentially been fined for his comments on social media regarding his recent booking.

However, his latest activity on Twitter has been more sensible as he spotted a highlight reel of himself and Ortiz facing The Young Bucks on the December 11th, 2019 edition of AEW Dynamite, to which he reacted with this message:

"Feels like a lifetime ago. Where did it go?..." tweeted @Santana_Proud

Proud & Powerful would go on to lose this Texas Street Fight, leveling their series with the AEW EVP's in All Elite Wrestling to one win each. The trilogy match wouldn't take place until February 2021 which resulted in The Young Bucks winning and retaining their tag team titles in the process.

Mike Santana recently won a world championship outside of AEW

While he might not have won any gold in All Elite Wrestling, Mike Santana recently won a world championship outside of AEW.

Santana recently faced former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona in a 'No Holds Barred' match at the House of Glory 'The Darkest Hour' event in New York City, an event that also saw appearances from the likes of Swerve Strickland, Mike Bailey, and the Grizzled Young Veterans.

The match was for the House of Glory Heavyweight Championship, which ended in Santana picking up the victory and becoming the new champion. The HOG Heavyweight Championship is Mike's first reign as a champion since July 2022, when he had to vacate the LAWE Heavyweight Championship due to injury.

