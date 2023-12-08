AEW possibly slaps 32-year-old star with a fine for airing frustration with his booking

AEW star Mike Santana may have been possibly fined by the company after the 32-year-old publicly aired his frustrations on social media. It was earlier revealed that Bryan Danielson, the head of the disciplinary committee, handed one star a fine.

Sean Ross Sapp was speaking on Fightful’s The Hump podcast when he revealed that one star was handed a fine, although any names were not disclosed. Mike Santana has now taken to Twitter to air his frustrations again and asked a sarcastic question.

“Fined me? Yea. Ok. 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” he tweeted.

It is not known how AEW and Danielson will react to this. If history is anything to go by, Santana should expect a word from either Bryan or Tony, given that the former was instrumental in ousting CM Punk after his altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

What led to AEW fining Mike Santana?

Mike Santana was away from AEW for a long time after suffering a severe knee injury and returned recently. After returning, he was not thrust into the action immediately for unknown reasons.

That seems to have upset that former Inner Circle member, and he promptly took to Twitter to air his feelings in a now-deleted tweet. He wrote ‘6 weeks’ with a yawning emoji. That may have been done to seemingly suggest how unimpressed he was with the creative situation.

Given his revelation about being fined, it will be interesting to see how he will make his comeback and, when he does, what kind of direction he will take. He would love to leave this behind and start afresh once he returns to in-ring action.

