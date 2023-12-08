Another star indicates at being frustrated with AEW in now-deleted tweet

Since its inception in January 2019, AEW has grown to become the second-largest professional wrestling company in the world after WWE. Initially, the company started small with a single weekly show, Dynamite, and a handful of wrestlers that included just a few well-known stars like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, etc, with others being independent wrestlers or those from smaller companies.

As the company expanded, it kept adding popular names like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Christian Cage, Adam Copeland, etc, to its roster. Presently, the Jacksonville-based company runs three weekly shows, including Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, and has a roster brimming with talent.

Many of the company's stars have recently complained about being underutilized and not getting screen time despite All Elite Wrestling producing 5 hours of wrestling every week. Mike Santana is the latest to express frustration with Tony Khan's promotion.

In a now-deleted Twitter (X) post, the 32-year-old wrote, "6 Weeks," indicating the time passed since his last outing in the Jacksonville-based company. A wrestling fan took a screenshot of Santana's post and shared it on X.

"It’s been 6 weeks since Santana has been booked in AEW since his and Ortiz match (highly recommend). There’s zero excuses for that," the fan wrote.

Mike Santana fought Ortiz in a grudge match on the October 27, 2023 edition of Rampage. Santana scored a victory over his former tag team partner and has been absent from AEW programming since then.

AEW's Mike Santana defeats Matt Cardona to win a major title

Matt Cardona is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, known to the fans of the Stamford-based company by the name of Zack Ryder. After being released by the WWE in 2020 as a part of budget cuts following the COVID-19 pandemic, Cardona made it big in the independent scene.

On December 1, 2023, The King of the Indies defended the House of Glory World Championship against Mike Santana at an HOG event. The stipulation was changed to No Holds Barred Match due to a last-minute request from Mike Santana.

The AEW star scored a victory over Cardona to become the new House of Glory World Champion.

