Mia Yim spotted training with top AEW star

WWE Superstar Mia Yim recently took to social media and posted a story in which she was training with a top AEW star. The talent in question is Mike Santana.

Santana joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 alongside his tag team partner, Ortiz. The duo, popularly known as the Proud & Powerful, soon joined the Chris Jericho-led heel stable, named the Inner Circle, which included Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager. After running roughshod in the Jacksonville-based company for over two years, the faction disbanded last year.

Soon after, there were reports about real-life heat between Mike Santana and Ortiz. The duo settled their dispute inside an AEW ring in a no-disqualification match on the October 25, 2023, edition of Rampage. Mike Santana was victorious in the contest. The 32-year-old has not wrestled since then.

In her Instagram story, Mia Yim posted a picture revealing bruise marks on her shoulder and triceps and wrote:

"Training with @santana_proud HURTS but da*n felt good doing those drills"

Here is the picture:

Mia Yim's Instagram Story

"Michin" performs on WWE SmackDown but has not wrestled a televised match in over five months. On June 16, 2023, Yim teamed with AJ Styles for a mixed tag team match and lost to the team of Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

AEW stars Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley will return to WWE following CM Punk's comeback, believes veteran

CM Punk recently made a shocking return to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series after AEW terminated the Second City Saint's contract in September 2023.

During the Monday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamim shared his take on All Elite Wrestling's ongoing struggles and predicted that Jericho and Moxley would soon follow CM Punk to WWE. The veteran also named other former WWE Superstars currently signed with the Jacksonville-based company who could return under Triple H's regime.

"Cody is gone. Punk gone. Hangman by himself. How long until Moxley and Jericho jump ship? I bet not long. Probably Cesaro too. So, and then Aleister Black would come back in a heartbeat. So would FTR. So would Miro. The foundation has pretty much had its major cornerstones yanked out from underneath it," he said. [From 24:59 to 25:26]

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan allegedly made a surprising vow to AEW talent regarding WWE and Vince McMahon, says a veteran. Read the full article here.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes