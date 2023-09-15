Details behind what really happened between AEW's Santana and Ortiz reportedly disclosed

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz have seemingly been unable to reach common ground, despite teaming up for the Stadium Stampede match at All In. Sadly, according to reports, the two had to be asked to work together.

Their tenure as Proud 'N Powerful or LAX quickly put Santana and Ortiz at the top of the promotion's tag team division. Despite this, the two always fell short of capturing gold, until rumors of a backstage altercation began making the rounds.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), the rumored altercation between LAX in AEW really happened.

"Tony Khan had asked Santana & Ortiz to team together for Stadium Stampede even though Santana had not wanted to team with Ortiz after the two had a falling out a long time ago."

Additionally, Santana is still said to be unhappy with his utilization.

"The story is that Santana was not happy with not being used well in AEW while Ortiz was happy after all the years in the business of getting a good paycheck and didn’t want to leave."

The report also noted that Santana had no intentions of leaving, but that his contract was likely extended due to his time away. The men really had a public spat on X (Twitter), meaning issues are far from resolved.

Konnan believes that Santana intends to be a singles star in AEW

WCW veteran Konnan was notably an integral part of Santana and Ortiz joining the LAX faction during their runs in IMPACT Wrestling. Since then, the veteran has even appeared alongside the two in All Elite Wrestling and is considered to be a mentor to the two.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan speculated what the next step would be for the two men.

"It doesn’t look like they’re going to be working together, which is a shame. I think Mike Santana wants to go solo and that’s what they’re doing. Good luck with that because there are so many other people that have not even been taken care of."

It remains to be seen if Santana will become a mega singles star, but taking his Twitter account into consideration, he plans to be exactly that. Only time will tell, but it seems like the internal issues in AEW are far from over.

