Konnan explains real reason why major AEW tag team have officially split up after 5 years

Wrestling legend Konnan has given some insight into why a popular AEW tag team has decided to go their separate ways after so many years.

Following his surprise return to AEW on the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite in August 2023, Santana has announced that he will be flying solo in All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future, putting an end to his partnership with Ortiz.

As someone who knows the two men very well, Konnan explained on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that Santana's desire to be a singles wrestler was the initial reason why the tag team split up for good.

“It doesn’t look like they’re going to be working together which is a shame. I think Mike Santana wants to go solo and that’s what they’re doing. Good luck with that because there are so many other people that have not even been taken care of.” [From 02:16 to 02:36]

Both men haven't been on good terms for a long time, so a split was always going to happen eventually, but now that they are both singles wrestlers, let's wait and see what the future has in store for Santana and Ortiz.

The two AEW stars have both been throwing shots at each other on social media

As previously stated, Santana and Ortiz haven't been on the best of terms over the past year-and-a-half, and it seems that personal grudge has now spilled over onto social media.

After Santana announced that he would be flying solo in AEW from now on, Ortiz wrote a very angry message on his Twitter page, stating he found out about the split via Twitter and that Santana couldn't say it to his face. This prompted a response from Santana, who accused Ortiz of always painting him as the bad guy.

If the Stadium Stampede match at AEW All In was the last time the two men team up together, they will leave behind an exceptional tag team legacy, with a total of 15 different Tag Team Title reigns in 10 different promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, CZW and House of Glory.

