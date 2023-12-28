Female AEW star announces date for in-ring debut

One of AEW's newest signees has already made her presence felt in the land of All Elite ever since her first appearance. This week on Dynamite New Year's Smash, she announced when the fans can expect to see her compete.

The star in question here is Mariah May. She made her first appearance for the company back in November as one of the biggest fans of current AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm. This was followed by subsequent appearances, leaving fans wondering when they would see May actually compete in the ring.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Mariah May came out for a scheduled interview with Renee Paquette. She started by praising Toni Storm, not before mentioning that the year 2023 had less energy and glamour in her current landscape. The 25-year-old then announced that fans would finally get to see her compete on the first Dynamite of 2024.

However, her moment of glory was cut short when Riho, who was attacked by Mariah May last week, chased her down to the ring in an attempt to gain some redemption.

However, Toni Storm appeared to make the save for the 25-year-old star, not before Riho and her valet Luther laid her out with a moonsault, sending them into retreat.

With her debut set for next week, it would be interesting to see who Mariah May's first opponent in AEW would be.

