Female AEW star calls Chris Jericho "selfish"

The Jericho Appreciation Society looks to be in shambles. Following his recent talks with Don Callis, Chris Jericho's future has a big question mark.

Tonight on Dynamite, a mini-town hall meeting of sorts occurred between Jericho and the rest of the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. In attendance were Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay A.S.

The members did not beat around the bush and directly expressed their thoughts to The Ocho. Anna Jay A.S. took the initiative to speak her mind and say what everyone was thinking that Jericho was "selfish".

"You're being selfish. We spent all this time appreciating you, and I don't think you appreciate us," Anna Jay A.S. said.

Previously, Jake Hager confronted Chris Jericho regarding the situation and was the first of the JAS to walk out on him. The last of the JAS, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara will face Jericho and his potential new ally Takeshita in a tag team match next week on Dynamite.

This could be the buildup to the end of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The former AEW World Champion needs to make a decision as soon as possible and has to decide whether to join a new family or keep his current one.

What do you think Chris Jericho should do?

