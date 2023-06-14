Female AEW star claims she "was the weirdo" in school

AEW star Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has the best of both worlds. She pursued both dentistry and professional wrestling – two industries that are wildly unrelated. Her character for All Elite Wrestling incorporates both, as she takes the persona of a dentist and wrestler, and this even influences her finishing submission hold, The Lockjaw.

Baker earned her medical degree in 2018 from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. In 2019, she debuted in All Elite Wrestling under the persona "Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.", which is very reflective of her real-life self. She went on to lead her division, even becoming the AEW Women's World Champion.

Talking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Baker detailed her trials in studying to be good at both dentistry and wrestling. She revealed that she was the "weirdo" at school because she was the dental student who wasn't sleeping in the library and the professional wrestler who wasn't focusing on it all the time.

"I got it from both sides, actually. In the professional wrestling world, it was weird that I was a dental student, that I wasn't professional wrestling only, and eating, sleeping, breathing professional wrestling. But also in dental school, I was the weirdo. I was the outcast because I wasn't only doing dentistry and studying and sleeping in the library. I really got it from both sides, but it just kept me stubborn and headstrong because I really wanted to do both things." (1:32 - 2:03)

Former AEW Women's Champion wants Britt Baker to pay for damages

Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose wants Britt Baker to pay for, in her words, "attempting to kill" her. In their four-way match last on last week's AEW Rampage – which also featured Skye Blue and Mercedes Martinez – Rose claims Baker made an attempt to kill her.

Nyla took to Twitter to express her disbelief and wanted the promotion to do something about it, claiming that she should be paid $150,000 for damages. Unfortunately, the match did not even end in favor of Baker or Rose, as Skye Blue took the win and will now take on Toni Storm this week on Dynamite.

See the tweet below for the possible "bump" Nyla Rose was referring to.

