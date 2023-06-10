Former champion demands a six-figure amount from AEW after Britt Baker apparently "tried to KILL" her

A former champion recently demanded an astronomical amount of money following the latest of AEW Rampage. The talent in question is The Native Beast Nyla Rose.

The main event of the Friday night show saw Nyla Rose, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Mercedes Martinez, and Skye Blue compete in a four-way match to determine the number one contender for Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Champion. After a physical bout, Blue picked up the victory after pinning Nyla Rose.

Shortly after, The Native Beast took to Twitter and seemed not too impressed with Baker following the match. Rose tweeted, in character, that The Doctor tried to kill her and demanded $150,000 from All Elite Wrestling. You can check out her post below.

"[AEW] that dentist tried to KILL ME!!! I want 150,000!!! we can settle out of court for $20 tho," tweeted Nyla Rose.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his views on Britt Baker's AEW career

While speaking on a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE personality highlighted how Baker started with a lot of potential in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he then added that The Doctor's initial heel run was "abysmal," and she suffered from poor booking.

"Three years ago, when they were starting out: dentist, professional woman, attractive, decent in the ring – we thought – you know, push her, make her something. And then they made her a heel and that first week was abysmal because they left her twisting the wind – she’d never done a heel promo, but then she gets the promo, but the promo came early, the work has not come, and it’s late." [From 07:55 to 08:25]

Despite Jim Cornette's skepticism, Britt Baker has proven that she is one of the top female stars in All Elite Wrestling, and it will be interesting to see when she enters the title picture again.

