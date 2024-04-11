Female AEW star comes to the aid of Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

A female AEW star came to the help of Adam Copeland on tonight's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The Rated-R Superstar was just done picking up the win over Penta El Zero Miedo when he was attacked by none other than The House of Black.

The female star who came to help out the former WWE Champion was none other than Willow Nightingale, who has her own issues with The House of Black's Julia Hart.

After Copeland was done with the match, the lights went out, much to the surprise of the fans in attendance. When they came back on, there was Julia Hart in the ring sizing up Copeland. That, however, proved to be a distraction as Brody King attacked Adam from behind.

He fully took out the TNT Champion, and as they were about to inflict more damage, Willow Nightingale came to the rescue.

Once she came out, she immediately went after her opponent at AEW Dynasty, Julia Hart, and that gave Adam Copeland the room to take out Brody King. It was later announced that Willow and Copeland will both team up and take on the the team of Brody King and Julia Hart next week on Dynamite.

