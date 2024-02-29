Female AEW star confesses she was scared to approach Malakai Black

A female star admitted that she was scared to approach Malakai Black in AEW.

Julia Hart has shown a lot of potential from her initial days when she used to team with Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison. Back then, she played a happy cheerleader. However, after she was sprayed with Malakai Black's poison mist, her character changed.

She soon adopted a darker persona, eventually joining the House of Black. Since joining the group, her career and ring work have elevated to the point where she is one of the top female stars in the company and currently holds the TBS Championship.

Speaking in Thunder Rosa's recent vlog, Julia Hart opened up about how she was scared to approach Black first about joining the group:

"I was like, 'What if I join [the group]?" Hart said. "I was actually scared to tell [Black], I told Jerry Lynn, Jerry told him for me and then Malakai came up to me and was like, 'You don't like the cheer stuff?' and I was like, 'No.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Malakai Black gave Julia Hart an assignment before she could join the House of Black

Malakai Black didn't just let Julia Hart join his faction because she wanted to; he gave her the assignment to come up with a promo. Black agreed to let her join after he watched her work, and the rest is history.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Julia Hart went into detail about the promo assigned handed to her by Malakai Black:

"I will say I did have help, like, in-ring wise, and figure out myself, but character-wise, Malakai wanted me to present what my thought of his concept was and if I understood what he was doing. So.. when I asked to join House of Black, he said, 'Come up with a promo, and I'll see what you got,' and I was like, 'Okay!'" said Hart.

She continued:

"And I spent like two weeks working on this promo, and I made, like, a presentation, and I watched movies on characters I thought I would resemble. All of the things. And then when I finally showed him what I had, he was like, 'Yup,' and then that was kind of like.. No more direction after that. He was just like, 'Yup, you get it.'.. And I was like, 'Oh, okay. Cool.'" [From 23:40 to 24:20]

Julia Hart has been doing some great work as part of the House of Black, and it looks like this faction is here to stay for a long time.

What are your thoughts on Julia Hart's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE