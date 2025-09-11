Female AEW star confirms she's not dating Daniel Garcia

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 11, 2025 03:58 GMT
AEW star Daniel Garcia is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: AEWonTV
AEW star Daniel Garcia is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: AEW on TV's X handle]

A top female AEW star recently cleared up a major misunderstanding about her and Daniel Garcia dating each other. The former TNT Champion has been one of the most promising stars in the company. Queen Aminata has also been a staple of Dynamite for the past few months. He and Aminata attended MJF and Alicia Atout's wedding last week.

The duo had a great wedding ceremony, with most of the locker room involved. Photos of the celebration have been going viral on social media. During the wedding, Daniel Garcia sarcastically said that he had bought Aminata as a date for himself at the wedding. Fans took the comment seriously and sent their congratulations.

Recently, Queen Aminata took to X to put the rumors to rest. She said they aren't dating and have been friends since their time on the independent circuit.

"IT IS A JOKE. We are not dating, we are good friends and we’ve been since the indies."

Check out the post below:

Daniel Garcia called out the AEW locker room heroes

The Red Death vented frustration in the past few weeks about making mistakes. However, he figured out that under the right guidance, he would improve and thus joined the Death Riders on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

A few days ago, Daniel Garcia questioned the 'heroes' of the company. Stars like Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vowed to take down the faction, but are currently absent.

"I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone. So the person who was waiting to get his hands on Jon Moxley was me. I was waiting in the parking lot a year ago with the Dark Order and Karen Jarrett, waiting to get my hands on Death Riders. Salivating at the mouth to get my hands on the Death Riders and tonight I finally got him."

It will be interesting to see what will be next for The Red Death.

