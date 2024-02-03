Female AEW star lashes out at fan for saying WWE fired her because she "sucked"

A former WWE star currently signed to AEW recently received some hatred from a fan on Twitter who joked about her release from the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Maria Kanellis, who has had multiple tenures in the WWE. Kanellis was signed to the company from 2004 till 2010, where she worked as a backstage interviewer and later transitioned into an in-ring performer. She made her return to the company in 2017 along with her husband, Mike Bennett; however, the duo were released from the company in 2020.

On her son's fourth birthday, Maria made a tweet reflecting on her release from WWE. In the replies, a troll fan wrote that the Stamford-based company fired her because she "sucked."

Responding to the fan in anger, Maria stated:

"Say that to my face."

AEW star Maria Kanellis recalls her departure from the WWE

AEW star Maria Kanellis recently spoke in detail about her departure from the WWE in 2020.

Maria was let go by the Stamford-based promotion along with her husband, Mike Bennett, and many other talents in 2020 due to the COVID-19 budget cuts.

On Twitter, Kanellis opened up about her departure from the Stamford-based promotion on the occasion of her son's fourth birthday.

“My son turns four today. In 2020, at 9 weeks postpartum Mark Carano called my husband to tell him he was being released, then asked is your wife with you. So, he could just hand the phone to me. Mike said you can call her. Mark proceeded to call me. I was on my way back from my son’s doctor’s appointment. It was a nightmare. But, today I’m feeling rather blessed as I head to @ringofhonor while my husband takes Carver to see some Monster Trucks today. #Blessed,” Maria Kanellis tweeted.

Maria and Mike Kanellis are currently signed to AEW, where Maria often appears on the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. However, Mike Bennett is one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with Matt Taven and is a part of the Undisputed Kingdom faction with Adam Cole, Wardlow, and Roderick Strong.

