Top female AEW star lashes out at MJF for attacking Dean Malenko; The Pinnacle leader responds

AEW star Thunder Rosa has vowed to get in the cage with MJF after he laid his hands on senior producer Dean Malenko.

Tonight on Dynamite, Jack Hager defeated Wardlow in an MMA Rules Cage fight. The bout was a delight for fans in attendance as it featured some hard-hitting strikes from the two behemoths.

Jack Hager, a well-known MMA fighter, displayed his legit skillset and locked Wardlow in an arm triangle submission to pick up the victory.

The aftermath of the bout saw MJF and Shawn Spears attacking both Hager and Chris Jericho. The Sal of the Earth attempted to break the injured arm of Chris Jericho, but AEW producer Dean Malenko prevented that from happening.

In the heat of the moment, MJF punched Dean Malenko and then retreated from the ring.

Following his actions, female star Thunder Rosa took to Twitter, stating that she wants a cage fight with MJF to seek revenge on behalf of Dean Malenko:

"Can I get in the cage with @The_MJF and whip his young punk***… I can’t believe he put hands on #malenko @AEW #AEWDynamite", said Thunder Rosa.

Can I get in the cage with @The_MJF and whip his young punkass… I can’t believe he put hands on #malenko @AEW #AEWDynamite — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 19, 2021

Apparently, MJF noticed her bold claim and replied that he would destroy her as well:

"I’d ruin you", said MJF.

It just merely seems to be a heated exchange of words. Meanwhile, laying hands on officials may cause a wrestler to be suspended. It remains to be seen if the leader of the Pinnacle will be punished by AEW somewhere down the line.

AEW star MJF will face Chris Jericho somewhere down the line

Inevitable!

If tonight's action means anything, fans will see a Chris Jericho vs. MJF much sooner than they thought.

Both men have been involved in an extremely personal feud for months now. They are currently tied 1-1 in terms of victories, which came during the faction bouts.

Most importantly, members of both Pinnacle and Inner Circle are slowly settling their beef on AEW Dynamite. This equation will leave it down to both MJF and Chris Jericho to determine who gets the last laugh.

The bout will most likely elevate MJF to become the top villainous star in the company.

Do you think MJF should face repercussions for laying his hands on a senior producer? When do you think Chris Jericho vs. MJF should take place? Sound off in the comment section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun