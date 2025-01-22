Female AEW star makes official Hollywood debut as trailer drops 

A female AEW star and former Women's World Champion is seemingly set to make her debut as an actor. The talent in question, Toni Storm, is no novice at the craft, of course, as is evident from her acclaimed character work in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

It was revealed quite some time ago that Storm would appear in the upcoming wrestling biopic Queen of the Ring, chronicling the life, struggles, and achievements of women's wrestling pioneer, Mildred Burke. The movie, directed by Ash Avildsen and starring Emily Bett Rickards in the role of the protagonist, is set to be released in the US on March 7, 2025.

Initially, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was supposed to play the part of Clara Mortensen, another contemporary female grappler whom Burke defeated in 1937. However, Morgan had to back out of the project due to injury, and the role eventually went to Storm.

A few days ago, the official trailer of Queen of the Ring was released on YouTube. Clips from the trailer, featuring the former Timeless One as Mortensen, are now making the rounds on social media.

Besides Storm, the aforementioned film will also star fellow AEW star Kamille (in the role of June Byers) and WWE talent Naomi (playing the part of Ethel Johnson). Furthermore, All Elite announcer Jim Ross has reportedly served as an executive producer for the movie.

Toni Storm has a chance to regain her championship in AEW

Ever since Toni Storm lost her AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May at All In last year, fans have been keenly waiting for the inevitable rematch between the two. It was anticipated that the bout in question could take place at Grand Slam: Australia, especially after The Illustrious One voiced her eagerness to take on The Glamour on her home soil.

Storm now has the opportunity to do just that, after emerging victorious in the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match last week on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. She will clash with The Fighting Princess on February 15 in a bid to regain the title her current persona has no memory of having held and lost before in AEW.

Storm will also look to "introduce" herself to her former understudy later this week in Jacksonville on Collision: Homecoming.

