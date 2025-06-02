Female AEW star makes a request to Swerve Strickland amid her hiatus from the company

Swerve Strickland has had a lot going on in AEW recently. The former World Champion is looking to visit a different country, and an absent star has made a request to him.

The star, who has been missing from television, is Nyla Rose. The American Kaiju has been missing from AEW for several months now. She had been a regular fixture for the company and even reigned once as the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion.

Her last appearance on TV was on Rampage in November. She teamed with Harley Cameron in a losing effort against Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. As she continues to remain off TV, Rose has been keeping an eye out for some of the company's other stars on social media. One of them is Swerve Strickland, who recently announced that he was going to Italy.

Trending

"Off to Italy 🇮🇹✌🏿 ."

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Rose took notice and politely requested the former AEW World Champion to bring pasta for her upon his return.

"Can you bring me back some spaghetti?"

Expand Tweet

A new AEW star showered massive praise on Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland has emerged as one of the top attractions of AEW. The Killshot, who was a midcarder in WWE, went on to become a World Champion and recently got a massive deal with Reebok.

He has gained many fans of his work, and new All Elite Wrestling star 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is one of them, who spoke highly about Strickland's tenure in the company on Busted Open Radio.

"I think Swerve, he is not the AEW Champion in literal terms, but he does champion the company very well. I think he exceeded expectations and performs on an absolutely amazing level week in and week out in AEW. But I think what he does for the company outside of AEW is especially commendable," they said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

The former WWE Superstar had a brawl with Will Ospreay after the Double or Nothing event. With things between the two heating up following the latest episode of Dynamite, it will be interesting to see if this culminates in a huge one-on-one showdown between them at AEW's premier event, All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More