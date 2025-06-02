Female AEW star makes a request to Swerve Strickland amid her hiatus from the company

  • home icon
By N.S Walia
Modified Jun 02, 2025 15:47 GMT
Swerve Strickland is a top AEW star (Image via Swerve Strickland's X)

Swerve Strickland has had a lot going on in AEW recently. The former World Champion is looking to visit a different country, and an absent star has made a request to him.

The star, who has been missing from television, is Nyla Rose. The American Kaiju has been missing from AEW for several months now. She had been a regular fixture for the company and even reigned once as the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion.

Her last appearance on TV was on Rampage in November. She teamed with Harley Cameron in a losing effort against Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. As she continues to remain off TV, Rose has been keeping an eye out for some of the company's other stars on social media. One of them is Swerve Strickland, who recently announced that he was going to Italy.

"Off to Italy 🇮🇹✌🏿 ."

Rose took notice and politely requested the former AEW World Champion to bring pasta for her upon his return.

"Can you bring me back some spaghetti?"

A new AEW star showered massive praise on Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland has emerged as one of the top attractions of AEW. The Killshot, who was a midcarder in WWE, went on to become a World Champion and recently got a massive deal with Reebok.

He has gained many fans of his work, and new All Elite Wrestling star 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is one of them, who spoke highly about Strickland's tenure in the company on Busted Open Radio.

"I think Swerve, he is not the AEW Champion in literal terms, but he does champion the company very well. I think he exceeded expectations and performs on an absolutely amazing level week in and week out in AEW. But I think what he does for the company outside of AEW is especially commendable," they said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

The former WWE Superstar had a brawl with Will Ospreay after the Double or Nothing event. With things between the two heating up following the latest episode of Dynamite, it will be interesting to see if this culminates in a huge one-on-one showdown between them at AEW's premier event, All In: Texas.

Edited by Arsh Das
