Female AEW star openly takes a shot at Jon Moxley

A major name in the women's division called out Jon Moxley tonight on AEW Dynamite. She ended up being candid about all the champions in the company, and Moxley wasn't safe from her comments.

'Timeless' Toni Storm defended her title last weekend at Revolution against Mariah May in their Hollywood Ending. She continues her fourth reign as the Women's World Champion and now looks ahead to what's next for her.

Storm appeared on Dynamite tonight to discuss her Sunday win. She then talked about the company's title scene, mentioning several other champions. She said how the other world title was in a briefcase, how one champion claimed to be a "forever champion," and how another was a belt collector. These were clear shots at Jon Moxley, Athena, and Mercedes Moné, respectively.

Considering how Toni Storm's gimmick is someone mentally unstable, this was an interesting comment as she seemingly insinuated that the other champions had their own issues. However, one thing they all had in common was their hold on their titles, as Jon Moxley and Mercedes Moné also successfully defended them at Revolution.

The former WWE Superstar then called out the rest of the women's division as she was looking for her next big challenge. It remains to be seen what's next for her world title reign.

