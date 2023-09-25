Female AEW star raises concerns about fans violating her privacy

AEW star Kris Statlander recently addressed how she felt about fans who would wait outside hotels and airports, hoping to get a picture or autograph from her.

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien is the second TBS Champion to date, as she was the one who dethroned Jade Cargill, the previous longest-reigning title holder. The pair had a rematch two weeks ago, and she was able to thwart Cargill from getting back the title she lost. As of now, Statlander has had a title reign of 120 days.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Kris Statlander gave her honest opinion on fans who waited for her outside hotels, or at airports, for an autograph or photos. She admitted that she did not like this, as she was off work, and considering that travel was exhausting, she might not have the energy to put her best face on at those times.

“I’m not a fan of when fans wait at airports and hotels. We are not technically at work at that time, you know, and it’s just like most travel has been so hectic lately that a lot of us just cannot be bothered to put on a happy face sometimes. Some of us, we have a lot of real-life things to deal with, and it’s like sometimes we’re not always our best selves, especially when traveling. We don’t feel our best.”

The AEW star also talked about how when she was at a hotel, and fans were waiting for her, she felt like she could not fully relax, and she was not comfortable with the situation.

“Also, knowing that I’m going to a hotel, and if there is fans there and, I feel like I’m not able to kind of relax and have some privacy and some free time. It’s just unfortunate that people feel so comfortable violating our privacy.” [H/T RSN]

AEW star talks about recent "special match"

Kris Statlander got to face Jade Cargill in what was seemingly her last match in AEW, in a TBS Championship title match during AEW Rampage two weeks ago. In the end, the champ was able to defend her title, and the two shared a moment of respect and an embrace at the end.

While appearing on the Under the Ring podcast, Statlander talked about the match. She mentioned that she looked forward to the match, as this was a way to prove that she indeed deserved the title. This was also the same for Cargill, as she needed to prove herself as well. For her, it was a special match, and for people who missed it, she advised them to watch it.

"I'm glad the match finally happened. It's something that I've been wanting for a while. There has been a lot of discourse about me not being a true champion, that it wasn't a true open challenge that Mark put out. I feel there is a lot to prove, and we're going to prove in this match. It's not just about me, it's about her also. It's a special thing. It's a very special match. It's something we both wanted and a lot of people wanted to see. Going into it, we both had something to prove and it helps raise the stakes a little more. If you missed it, you should watch it." (H/T Fightful)

Currently, Kris Statlander continues her reign in AEW as the TBS Champion, and her next challenger seems to be House of Black's Julia Hart.

