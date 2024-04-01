Female AEW star reacts to being attacked by AJ Styles and The Young Bucks in throwback clip

Female AEW star Maria Kanellis recently reacted to a throwback clip of WWE Superstar AJ Styles and All Elite Wrestling EVPs The Young Bucks attacking her.

Kanellis is a former WWE star who has worked for many top companies like TNA Wrestling, NJPW, and IMPACT Wrestling. She performed in Ring of Honor from 2011 to 2015 and also had a brief stint in the promotion between 2020 and 2021.

A few days ago, a Twitter account shared a throwback video of former Bullet Club members AJ Styles, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson taking on Adam Cole's Kingdom faction in Ring of Honor.

In the video, The Phenomenal One and the AEW EVPs were seen hitting a Pelé Kick and a Double Superkick simultaneously on Maria Kanellis. At one point in the aforementioned match, the 42-year-old also delivered a Superkick to Matt Jackson.

The post caught Kanellis' attention and she reacted to it by posting the following tweet:

"Nice Superkick. Mine of course."

AEW star regards The Young Bucks as the greatest tag team ever

In a recent digital exclusive video, Trent Beretta of Best Friends praised The Young Bucks, calling them the greatest tag team in pro wrestling history.

"Young Bucks. Maybe the greatest tag team ever in the history of wrestling. That's a real statement. Also, the reason that we're in this company, [is] they got us our job. Also, huge pr**ks. Bucks, the boys are back in town, I hope you know that. Next week, [are] we gonna do it? We gonna do it!" Beretta said.

Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy won their match against Mike Bennett and Matt Taven last week to advance to the next round of the ongoing AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament. In the semi-finals, this week on Dynamite, Best Friends will take on the Jackson brothers for a spot in the finals.

