Young Bucks might be the greatest tag team ever in the history of wrestling, according to former WWE star

A former WWE star recently suggested that The Young Bucks could be the greatest tag team of all time. The star who made this comment is Trent Beretta.

Following their victory over Mike Benett and Matt Taven this week, Best Friends stablemates Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta will take on The Bucks in a semi-final match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on AEW Dynamite next week.

In a recent digital exclusive, Cassidy, Beretta, and Chuck Taylor (currently out of action due to an injury) were addressing their upcoming match and their opponents. Trent Beretta then commented that he regarded Matt and Nick Jackson as the greatest tag team ever.

Trent stated:

"Young Bucks. Maybe the greatest tag team ever in the history of wrestling. That's a real statement. Also, the reason that we're in this company, they got us our job. Also, huge pr**ks. Bucks, the boys are back in town, I hope you know that. Next week, we gonna do it? We gonna do it!"

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks tease AEW arrival of legendary tag team

The legendary tag team of Motor City Machine Guns might be heading to Tony Khan's promotion as The Young Bucks recently teased their arrival on AEW TV. On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, the Bucks defeated Private Party to advance to the next stage of the AEW Tag Team Tournament.

During the match, The Jackson brothers used one of Motor City Machine Guns' finishing moves, 'Made in Detroit' - a combination of a Sitout Powerbomb and Slice Bread #2, against their opponents.

Many fans felt this could be a hint that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin might make their move to AEW. Motor City Machine Guns fought their final match in TNA a few days ago. Their TNA contract is reportedly set to expire this month.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Would you like to see Motor City Machine Guns in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion