Female AEW star reacts to Dolph Ziggler's recent debut

The former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler made his surprising debut on another wrestling promotion a few months after his release from the Stamford-based company, and an AEW star expressed her excitement.

The female AEW star in question is Taya Valkyrie. Recently, after the merger between WWE and UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, several superstars were released from the company for the purpose of budget cuts. One of the most shocking names on the list happened to be the former World Heavyweight Champion, Dolph Ziggler.

Following Ziggler's surprising release from the company, fans were wondering where he will be heading after his no-compete clause comes to an end. The speculations among the Internet wrestling community were running wild over Ziggler possibly signing with AEW or some other wrestling promotion.

Meanwhile, The former World champion has shocked the world by making an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 18 event. Ziggler made his appearance through the crowd alongside his brother, Ryan Nemeth, during a tag team match and sat through to enjoy the show live.

Meanwhile, popular AEW female star Taya Valkyrie is amazed to see Ziggler on NJPW:

Expand Tweet

Dolph Ziggler has potentially kicked off his first feud in NJPW

While Dolph Ziggler has officially made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut, it looks like he is there to stay, with a new feud possibly being kicked off. Ziggler got into a brawl with the NJPW Global Champion, David Finlay.

After Finlay was successfully crowned the inaugural NJPW Global Champion by defeating the former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay, he had a stare-down with Ziggler at the ringside. Their confrontation eventually turned into a brawl.

Expand Tweet

Well, it seems like Ziggler might be going after the new title and feud against the leader of Bullet Chub. Only time will tell what's next for the former World champion.