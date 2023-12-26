Female AEW star responds to a fan's proposal for Christmas

The stars of AEW are not only incredible in their in-ring acumen but also in their presentation and personality. Surely, that tends to attract fans. One of them has sent out a proposal to a particular wrestler in the spirit of the Christmas season.

The star in question is Mariah May. She has proven herself to be an incredibly talented athlete despite being only four years into the business. Both wrestling giants, WWE and AEW battled it out to sign her, but May chose to become All Elite in November 2023.

Recently, a fan sent out a proposal. He shared a tweet about being single and mentioning Mariah in the same. The 25-year-old star seemingly ignored the advances by stating on X that she was also not committed to anybody before sending out Christmas wishes for the fan.

"same bro 😔 merry christmas," May wrote.

AEW star Mariah May believes her mother is more attractive than her

While fans could believe that Mariah May is extremely attractive, however, she knows a woman who is better looking than her. This person is none other than her own mother.

In a banter with fellow All Elite star Riho on social media, Mariah claimed that her mother is finer than her and also an avid fan of pro wrestling.

"my mum is finer than me 😔😔," May claimed.

Mariah May has been portrayed as the super fan girl of the AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm. Moreover, she even rescued her following an altercation with Riho last week. This earned the Japanese star the right to challenge Toni at Worlds End for the title.

Do you think Mariah May would also make her presence in the upcoming Women's World Title match at Worlds End? Sound off in the comments below.

