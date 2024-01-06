Female AEW star says she has to "convince Tony Khan" to bring back popular show

A top star of the AEW women's division said that she will have to convince Tony Khan to resurrect a popular show on television and allot the necessary time to develop it.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, in an interview with DS Shin of Ring the Belle, was asked if she would like to bring back the Waiting Room. The program was a signature of Baker's during the pandemic, and the latter shared that she would have to persuade the President and CEO of the Jacksonville-based promotion that she, and by extension, the show, would be worth the time needed to develop it.

Baker showered praise on the production crew whose ingenuity made it possible for them to create a set resembling a dentist's office away from the ring. She stated that the AEW crew is capable of figuring out the logistics involved with creating a set that could be built up and then taken down in the middle of the ring.

"That was fun. That would be.... The thing with the waiting room is, what people don't realize is how much time it took to set up. It was during Daily's Place during the pandemic, and they have this whole set, which was amazing. Our crew is fantastic and they did this, it felt like overnight, this whole dental office set. To actually put it up and we were able to set it up on the ground and away from the ring."

The former AEW Women's World Champion further expressed her faith in the ring crew:

"There would need to be some sort of logistics of how you could set that up and take it down in the middle of a wrestling ring. I don't know what the answer is, but I'm sure it can be done. If it can be done, the AEW crew would figure out a way. It just takes a lot of time. You have to have the time. I guess I have to convince Tony Khan that I'm worth that much time again," she said. [H/T, Fightful]

Baker has been absent from the ring since being defeated by then-TBS Champion Kris Statlander on Collision back in September. Fans are looking forward to the Doctor's return to active competition as the women's division continues to improve.

Former WWE Women's Champion reacts to AEW star's debut

Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Mercedes Mone reacted to the in-ring debut of an AEW wrestler who has already impressed the audience with her engaging character work.

Mariah May made her debut against Queen Aminata on the first Dynamite of 2024, successfully defeating the latter to start her career in the promotion with a perfect record. After the match, May shared a picture of herself on Instagram, acknowledging her own success.

The Boss commented with a clapping emoji under May's post, commending her for a superb debut.

Check out a screenshot of Mercedes Mone's comment under Mariah May's post below:

Mercedes Mone praised the AEW star after her in-ring debut on Dynamite

Mone, who is currently one of the most sought-after free agents in wrestling, is expected to join the All Elite women's division after conversations between her and WWE recently fell through.