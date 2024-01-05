Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) reacts to AEW star’s in-ring debut

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, recently reacted to a certain AEW star's in-ring debut on Dynamite. The name in question is Mariah May.

Mariah May signed a deal with AEW in November 2023. The Glamour made her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion on the most recent edition of Dynamite against Queen Aminata, who succumbed to defeat at the hands of the former.

After her debut, Mariah took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself.

"you did it kid," Mariah May shared.

You can check out Mariah May's Instagram post below:

Mercedes Mone commented on this post with clapping emojis, applauding the 25-year-old star's debut.

Check out a screengrab of Mercedes Mone's comment on Mariah May's Instagram post below:

Screenshot of Mercedes Moné's comment on Mariah May's post.

Recently, Mercedes Moné has taken the internet by storm, given she is a free agent. After The Boss' rumored talks with WWE fell through, new reports imply that Mercedes will sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW star Mariah May broke the silence on Deonna Purrazzo ruining her moment

After Mariah May was interviewed following her in-ring debut win against Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo interrupted her and announced that she had signed with AEW.

Later, in an exclusive segment, The Glamour was seen furious about the former WWE Superstar ruining her moment.

"What was that? Huh? What was what? Did she just debut on my debut? This is my debut. She can't debut on my debut. Then it cancels out my debut, and I don't have a debut, and I deserve a debut because I am The Glamour. What is she? The Virtuosa? She wears pants with uggs. What is she running the governor?" Mariah May said.

The 25-year-old star also warned her that Toni Storm would not be happy due to her actions.

