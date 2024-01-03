Tony Khan to deal a blow to WWE by announcing 15-year veteran's signing on AEW Dynamite tonight? Exploring the possibility

The AEW President and CEO Tony Khan could be eyeing a major blow to the WWE. TK could possibly make a huge announcement regarding the signing of a former 10-time WWE champion this week on Dynamite.

The veteran in question is none other than Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Mone's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has recently come to an end, and she is reportedly a free agent as of now. It was previously reported that the former 10-time Women's Champion will return to the WWE.

Sasha Banks allegedly walked out of the Stamford-based promotion alongside Naomi in 2022 due to creative issues. However, it was recently reported that the deal between both parties fell apart, and Mone will not be returning to the biggest wrestling promotion any time soon. The reports now say she will be heading to AEW instead.

Mercedes has already made an appearance on Tony Khan's promotion during the "All In" event in Wembley last year. However, she is yet to make her AEW in-ring debut, which could be possible if she signs with the company. Interestingly, TK could announce her shocking signing as soon as Dynamite this week.

It would definitely be a huge addition to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Considering Mone is one of the greatest female wrestlers of the modern era, she will play a big part in elevating the company's women's division to newer heights.

Tony Khan on having the former 10-time WWE champion in AEW

During a press conference at the Full Gear PPV recently, Tony Khan was asked whether fans would see the 10-time WWE women's champion, Mercedes Mone in AEW; here is how he responded:

"I have a lot of respect for Mercedes Mone. We would love to have her at anytime in AEW. She’s had great experience with our partner NJPW. She would be a great addition to AEW anytime . I have great respect for her and have had great conversations with her. I think the world of her." [H/T: Ringside News]

Meanwhile, the free agent status of Mercedes Mone is very intriguing, and it remains to be seen if she will be seen in AEW sooner rather than later.