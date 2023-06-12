Female AEW star says she was "excommunicated" from Church for lighting a kid on fire

AEW star Skye Blue has been on fire as of late. She has been with the promotion since 2021 and as of now has been going back and forth and making appearances in All Elite Wrestling and their sister company Ring of Honor. Currently, she is the number one contender for the company's Women's Championship.

The Future recently talked about a very funny and random excerpt from her life. This was how she is currently excommunicated from her church, and the reason for this was because she lit a kid on fire. One could say this was a very fiery encounter.

While on a very recent episode of Hey! (EW), Skye Blue narrated her very fiery encounter. On why she did this, she just simply stated that she did not like the child.

"I just didn't like him," she said.. "I didn't like a lot of people back then. My mom was in the back row watching and she was like, 'Don't do it. Don't do it, b***h. Don't do it.' ... She gets very scared when I come to work. That's why she says, 'Don't do dumb s**t.'"

She then went on to paint a picture of the entire scene, and a possible reason why the church would go as far as to excommunicate her.

"It was one of those weird, white, creepy looking robes, so they're very flammable, and God knows when's the last time they washed them. ... He dropped [to put out the fire]. ... I laughed. ... They [the Church] also thought I was crazy because I had colorful hair. It wasn't blue, though, it was pink," she said. [H/T fightful]

AEW star Skye Blue set to challenge Toni Storm for Women's Championship

On the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, a four-way match to decide Toni Storm's next challenger was the main event of the show. This match featured Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Skye Blue, Nyla Rose, and Mercedes Martinez in head-to-head action.

To everyone's surprise, however, Skye Blue took the victory and is now set to face Toni Storm in the next episode of AEW Dynamite. The event will be held in Washington, where the inaugural Women's Champion was crowned in first place.

Next week, Skye Blue will have a chance to go for the top prize in the division. Can she succeed, or will Toni Storm continue her dominance?

