Female AEW star says she wanted to "marry" Jeff Hardy

A top female AEW star recently expressed her fondness for the legendary Jeff Hardy. She even said that she wanted to marry him.

Mariah May is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Glamour has shown that she can more than handle herself in the ring. May has displayed an extreme side to her character in recent months.

During a recent interview with Going Ringside, Mariah May said that she wanted to be like Jeff Hardy or ''marry him.'' The Woman From Hell also noted that she has done quite well for herself.

"Yeah, I just wanted to be him or marry him. I didn't do too bad[ly]. I just need to come out with the sleeves and dance and flip," she joked. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the conversation below:

Jeff Hardy reveals his thought process before he takes a scary bump

The Charismatic Enigma is no stranger to risky situations. He has made an entire career out of taking risks. This is also what made him a fan favorite during the early 2000s. Some of the most memorable WWE TLC moments involve Jeff Hardy performing risky stunts. However, now that he's a bit older, the legendary performer has scaled down his risk-taking approach.

During a recent interview with Metro, The Extreme Enigma revealed that before performing a scary dive, he always tells himself that this may end his career. However, the 47-year-old also believes that he was born to be ''in this position.''

"So many times that I tell myself before I jump off something, I’m like, 'Oh my God, this might be the end of my career.' But luckily, I think it’s kind of what I was born to do; I was born to be in this position of professional wrestling," Hardy said.

It will be interesting to see if Jeff Hardy continues to tone down the amount of scary bumps he takes during matches.

