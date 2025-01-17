Jeff Hardy reveals what goes through his mind before he takes a scary bump during a match

Jeff Hardy is known as one of the most daring and fearless wrestlers in wrestling history for his death-defying stunts. The former WWE star has disclosed what goes through his mind before he performs a high-risk move.

The Charismatic Enigma isn't afraid to jump from high places to take out his opponent. He is well-known for his performances in ladder matches especially, and there are many memorable moments of him doing a Swanton Bomg off of ladders and sending another star through a table or ladder.

During a recent interview with Metro, Jeff Hardy said that he had told himself many times before a jump that it could end his career. However, he believes that he was born to do this.

"So many times that I tell myself before I jump off something, I’m like, 'Oh my God, this might be the end of my career.' But luckily, I think it’s kind of what I was born to do, I was born to be in this position of professional wrestling," said Hardy.

Jeff Hardy has shared that he's writing a memoir to help people with addiction

The Charismatic Enigma has been involved in multiple controversies during his career, which affected him in a big way. Regardless, he still had support from the fans.

Jeff Hardy told Metro that he was writing "rehab memoirs" to help people who are struggling with addiction.

"I can help people through being public and pretty much outgoing about what I’ve been through. I’m like a lot of people out there in the world, just really struggling with addiction, alcoholism. But hopefully that’s inspired a lot of people, me just being honest with everything, and I just started this morning, actually – I’ve got five years of journaling."

Jeff Hardy and his brother Matt parted ways with AEW last year and are currently competing for TNA. It'll be interesting to see whether they'll appear on WWE TV again under the new partnership.

